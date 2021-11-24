Parolin scores 12 to carry Lehigh past Columbia 79-72

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dominic Parolin posted 12 points as Lehigh beat Columbia 79-72 on Tuesday night.

Evan Taylor had 18 points and six rebounds for Lehigh (1-4), which ended its season-opening four-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 12 points. Jakob Alamudun had 10 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 24 points and six rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Liam Murphy added 10 points and nine rebounds. Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds.

