Texas Tech routs Omaha 96-40 behind Shannon Jr

By AP News
Texas Tech's Bryson Williams dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Omaha on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 96-40 on Tuesday night.

The 56-point margin of victory ranks fifth in program history. The Red Raiders beat Nicholls State by 72 points in the 2002-03 season.

Shannon sank 6 of 11 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — for the Red Raiders (5-0). Davion Warren added 14 points. Adonis Arms scored 10 points off the bench, while reserve Daniel Batcho had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Texas Tech led 43-20 at halftime and used a 21-0 run in the second half to take a 74-27 lead with 9:06 left to play.

The Mavericks (1-4) didn’t have a double-figure scorer. Omaha was outrebounded 45-26 and outscored in the paint 54-10.

Texas Tech played without Kevin McCullar — their leading rebounder and No. 3 scorer — because of a non-COVID-related illness. McCullar is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

