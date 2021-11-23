Clear
43.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Grigsby leads Seattle over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had 21 points as Seattle routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-56 on Monday night.

Cameron Tyson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the RedHawks (4-1), who won their fourth straight. Darrion Trammell added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but he also had seven turnovers. Kobe Williamson scored 12.

Brandon Brown had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Golden Lions (0-5). Shawn Williams added 16 points and Trey Sampson scored 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 