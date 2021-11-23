Clear
Krikke leads Valparaiso over Jacksonville State 78-70

By AP News

NASSAU (AP) — Ben Krikke matched his career high with 25 points as Valparaiso topped Jacksonville State 78-70 on Monday night.

Sheldon Edwards had 12 points for Valparaiso (1-3). Kevion Taylor added 11 points. Trevor Anderson had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Demaree King had 23 points for the Gamecocks (1-3). Darian Adams added 15 points. Brandon Huffman had 15 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

