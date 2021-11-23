Clear
Jenkins carries New Mexico past Western New Mexico 88-63

By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — KJ Jenkins had 20 points as New Mexico easily beat Western New Mexico 88-63 on Monday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19 points for New Mexico (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Allen-Tovar added 14 points and three blocks. Gethro Muscadin had 10 points.

Jordan Doss had 18 points for the Mustangs. Tony Avalos added 17 points. Andrew Leonard had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

