Gilyard II leads Kansas City over Idaho St. 74-58

By AP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had a career-high 30 points as Kansas City defeated Idaho State 74-58 on Monday night.

Gilyard II made 13 of 17 shots, including 4 of 6 from deep.

Malik Porter had 20 points for the Bengals (1-4). Tarik Cool and Brayden Parker added 11 points apiece.

Robert Ford III, who was second on the Bengals in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 1 of 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

