Clear
43.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Russell leads Southeast Missouri State over Missouri Baptist

By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Phillip Russell had 18 points as Southeast Missouri State defeated Missouri Baptist 71-63 on Monday night.

Chris Harris added 16 points for the Redhawks (2-2), while Nana Akenten chipped in with 15 points and three blocks.

Jadis White had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Brendon Hardy added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portionns of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 