Cook leads North Dakota St. over Tarleton State 54-53

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jarius Cook had 17 points as North Dakota State narrowly defeated Tarleton State 54-53 on Monday night.

Rocky Kreuser had 12 points, including the winning free throws with 7.9 seconds to play, and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (3-2). Grant Nelson added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had seven rebounds.

Freddy Hicks had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Texans (1-4), who failed to get up a final shot. Tahj Small added 12 points and seven rebounds. Montre Gipson had 11 points and six rebounds.

