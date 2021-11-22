Clear
55 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kinsey scores 24 to lift Marshall past Jackson State 80-66

By AP News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 24 points as Marshall got past Jackson State 80-66 on Sunday.

Darius George had 18 points and nine rebounds for Marshall (3-1). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 15 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Tigers (0-4). Jayveous McKinnis added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 