Walker lifts Air Force past Bethune-Cookman 73-65

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A.J. Walker had 22 points to earn MVP honors as Air Force defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-65 on Sunday to win the Sunshine Slam bracket 1.

Joseph Octave had 14 points and six rebounds for Air Force (4-1), which won its fourth straight game. Jake Heidbreder added 13 points. Ethan Taylor had 13 points.

Dylan Robertson had 13 points and three blocks for the Wildcats (1-4). Mikey West added 13 points. Damani McEntire had 11 points.

