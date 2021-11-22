Clear
55 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Perrott-Hunt propels South Dakota over Tennessee St 83-66

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a career-high 25 points as South Dakota topped Tennessee State 83-66 on Sunday.

Perrott-Hunt made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (3-1). Mason Archambault had 16 points and Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 16 points for the Tigers (1-3). Jalen Dupree added 12 points, while Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 