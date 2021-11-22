Hardy scores 23 to carry Southern Miss over Lamar 82-75

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tae Hardy had 23 points as Southern Miss defeated Lamar 82-75 on Sunday.

Isaih Moore had 17 points for Southern Miss (2-2). DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points. Tyler Stevenson had 13 points.

C.J. Roberts had 16 points for the Cardinals (1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Davion Buster added 14 points. Ellis Jefferson had 10 points.

