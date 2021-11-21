Clear
55 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Carter Jr. scores 21 to lift Navy past Furman 77-66

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — John Carter Jr. had 21 points as Navy got past Furman 77-66 on Sunday.

Greg Summers had 15 points for Navy (3-2). Richard Njoku added 14 points.

Jalen Slawson scored a career-high 20 points plus seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Paladins (3-2). Alex Hunter added 11 points and seven assists. Alex Williams had 10 points.

Mike Bothwell, the Paladins’ leading scorer entering the contest at 23 points per game, was held to only 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 