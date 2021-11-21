Bradley leads San Diego St. past Texas-Arlington 68-62

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley posted 15 points and six rebounds as San Diego State got past Texas-Arlington 68-62 on Saturday night.

Trey Pulliam had 11 points for San Diego State (3-1). Nathan Mensah added three blocks. Keshad Johnson had seven rebounds.

Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Mavericks (1-4). David Azore added 15 points. Nicolas Elame had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com