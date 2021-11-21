Mostly Clear
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Liddell leads Alabama St. over NC Central 80-74 in OT

By AP News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Gerald Liddell had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as Alabama State defeated North Carolina Central 80-74 in overtime on Saturday night.

Jordan O’Neal had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Alabama State (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Juan Reyna added 14 points. Isaiah Range had 11 points.

Randy Miller Jr. had 23 points for the Eagles (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 