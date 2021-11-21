Richmond downs William & Mary; takes overall series lead

WILLIAMSBURG, Va (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw for 188 yards and a touchdown and Richmond beat William & Mary 20-17 on Saturday.

It’s the first time since 1988, Richmond has the overall lead 64-63-5 in the 132-game series.

Mancuso’ 47-yard scoring pass to Jasiah Williams with 10:07 left made it 20-10. Darius Wilson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Zach Burdick with 2:33 left to reduce the Tribe’s deficit to three.

William & Mary got the ball back after Richmond turned it over on downs but barely made it past midfield and time expired.

Richmond (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) ended the regular season with a four-game win streak, the second-longest active streak in the CAA, behind only James Madison’s six-straight wins.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Tristan Wheeler finished with a game-high 14 tackles in the win. Wheeler finishes the season leading the team with 114 tackles, marking his second-straight full season with over 100 tackles and leading the CAA in the regular season in tackles.

Bronson Yoder finished with 134 yards rushing on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Tribe (6-5, 4-4).

