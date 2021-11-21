Cloudy
51.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Buchanan scores 21 to carry Manhattan past Liberty 76-60

By AP News

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Elijah Buchanan had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor as Manhattan defeated Liberty 76-60 on Saturday night.

Jose Perez had 14 points and seven assists for the Jaspers (4-1). Warren Williams added 13 points and Josh Roberts had seven rebounds.

Keegan McDowell had 11 points for the Flames (1-3). Blake Preston added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 