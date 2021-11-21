Wilkins, Hill lift Longwood over UMBC 82-55

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points to lead five Longwood players in double figures as the Lancers romped past Maryland-Baltimore County 82-55 on Saturday.

Justin Hill added 14 points for the Lancers. Leslie Nkereuwem chipped in 12, DeShaun Wade scored 11 and DA Houston had 10. Hill also had six rebounds.

Ray Salnave had 14 points for the Retrievers (2-2).

