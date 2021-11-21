Sacramento State clinches Big Sky title, beats UC Davis 27-7

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Gable, Cameron Skattebo and Asher O’Hara each had touchdown runs, and Sacramento State beat UC Davis 27-7 on Saturday to win the Big Sky Conference title.

It is Sacramento State’s (9-2, 8-0) second title since joining the conference in 1996. The Hornets, ranked 11th in the FCS coaches poll, clinched the outright title with Montana State losing to Montana earlier in the day.

Gable’s 11-yard touchdown run capped the Hornets’ first series. In the second half, Marcus Hawkins’ interception set up Skattebo’s 37-yard score two plays later. O’Hara led a 10-play, 81-yard drive and ended it with his 1-yard score that stretched the Hornets’ lead to 24-0.

Hunter Rodrigues threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Hutton for tenth-ranked UC Davis with 1:41 remaining.

The Aggies lead the Causeway Classic 46-22, but the Hornets have won the last two in the series.

