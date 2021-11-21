Colgate ends 54-game losing streak to Syracuse 100-85

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points and Colgate beat Syracuse 100-85 on Saturday to snap a 54-game losing streak to the Orange.

Nelly Cummings also had six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and seven assists. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 12 points while Jeff Woodward was effective inside against the Syracuse zone with 10 rebounds and nine points.

Syracuse was 127-45 versus Colgate coming in with its last loss to the Raiders in 1962. And in this 173rd meeting, the most for Syracuse against any opponents, it looked like the Orange were on their way to making it 55 straight with a fast start before Colgate started pouring in 3-pointers to go up 46-43 at halftime.

The Raiders clung to their lead in the second half. Woodward had a block and then a free throw and bucket that began a 7-0 run for a 91-79 lead with 2:11 left and the lead was a safe 14 points after an all-alone dunk by Keegan Records and two Lynch-Daniels free throws.

Perhaps emblematic of the night was Cummings’ hurried 3-pointer as the shot clock ran out for Colgate’s 100th point.

Colgate (3-2) shot 46% overall including 42% on 18 of 43 3-point attempts. They won the boards 44-34 and had 26 assists on 32 field goals.

Joseph Girard III led Syracuse (2-1) with 27 points, including five 3-pointers. Buddy Boeheim scored 19 points, but only four in the second half. Jimmy Boeheim added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Syracuse shot 44%.

The Raiders fell behind 16-2 to start the game after missing 11 3-pointers and were behind 22-5 with 13 minutes left in the half when they started hitting from distance, making 10 of their last 14 from the 3-point line.

