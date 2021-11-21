Clear
54.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robertson carries Bethune-Cookman over Bryant 81-75

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Robertson scored 21 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Bryant 81-75 on Saturday.

Joe French added 20 points and Marcus Garrett had 11 points for Bethune-Cookman (1-3). Collins Joseph added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Adham Eleeda had 17 points for the Bulldogs (1-3). Chris Childs added 16 points. Peter Kiss had 14 points and six rebounds. Hall Elisias had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 