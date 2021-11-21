Clear
Friday helps Brown hold off Bradley 65-62 at Paradise Jam

By AP News

ST. THOMAS (AP) — Dan Friday scored 11 points and hit three free throws in the final 23 seconds to lift Brown to a 65-62 victory over Bradley in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.

David Mitchell and Kino Lilly Jr. also scored 11 for the Bears (4-2). Tamenang Choh had eight rebounds.

Malevy Leons and Connor Hickman topped the Braves (1-4) with 11 points apiece.

