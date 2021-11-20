North Florida beats Webber International 103-43

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emmanuel Adedoyin had a career-high 24 points as North Florida easily beat Webber International 103-43 on Saturday.

Adedoyin made 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Chaz Lanier had 15 points for North Florida (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Carter Hendricksen added 12 points. Jacob Crews had 10 points.

Jaylon Myles had 11 points for the Warriors.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com