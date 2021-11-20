Clear
Eckhaus throws 4 TD passes in Bryant’s 58-14 win

By AP News

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus passed for four touchdowns and Bryant defeated Merrimack 58-14 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

The Bulldogs (7-4, 5-2) finished in a two-way tie for second behind Northeast Conference champion Sacred Heart.

Eckhaus was 22-of-30 passing for 317 yards and threw two touchdowns to Anthony Frederick who had 131 yards receiving. Fabrice Mukendi and Ishod Finger rushed for two touchdowns apiece.

Westin Elliott, who came in as the conference’s passing leader at 266 yards per game, matched that average Saturday for the Warriors (5-6, 2-5).

The Bulldogs scored 28 points in the second quarter, two via Eckhaus passes, to lead 35-7 at the break.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

