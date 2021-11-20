Clear
Nelson carries Manhattan over North Alabama 55-51

By AP News

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Ant Nelson had 10 points and six rebounds as Manhattan narrowly defeated North Alabama 55-51 on Friday night.

Nelson also had eight turnovers but only two assists.

Jose Perez had five assists for Manhattan (3-1). Elijah Buchanan added four points and 11 rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon had 13 points for the Lions (1-2). Payton Youngblood added 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

