Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Stephen F Austin turns back Middle Tennessee 87-74

By AP News

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — David Kachelries tossed in 19 points to help Stephen F. Austin get past Middle Tennessee 87-74 in nonconference action Friday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 16 points for the Lumberjacks (3-1). Calvin Solomon and Roti Ware scored 13 apiece. Solomon grabbed seven boards.

Josh Jefferson had 23 points to lead the Blue Raiders (3-1). Eli Lawrence added 18 points, while Camryn Weston pitched in with 12 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 