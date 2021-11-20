Clear
Hammond carries Niagara over SIU-Edwardsville 70-60

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 16 points as Niagara beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-60 in nonconference play Friday night.

Greg Kuakumensah and Noah Thomasson added 15 points each for the Purple Eagles (1-2), while Justin Roberts scored 10.

Shamar Wright tied a career high with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (1-3). Ray’Sean Taylor and DeeJuan Pruitt both scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

