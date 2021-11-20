Clear
McEwen scores 30 to carry Weber St. past Ball St. 85-74

By AP News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Koby McEwen had 30 points as Weber State got past Ball State 85-74 on Friday night.

Dillon Jones had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Weber State (4-0). Jamison Overton added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Luke Bumbalough had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-3). Payton Sparks added 13 points. Mickey Pearson Jr. had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

