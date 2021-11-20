Clear
55.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Roddy scores 30 to lead Colorado St. past Bradley 66-60

By AP News

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — David Roddy had a career-high 30 points as Colorado State beat Bradley 66-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

John Tonje had 13 points for Colorado State (4-0). Dischon Thomas added 11 points. Isaiah Stevens had seven assists and six rebounds.

Terry Roberts had 24 points and six rebounds for the Braves (1-3). Ja’Shon Henry added 10 points as did Ville Tahvanainen.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 