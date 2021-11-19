Cloudy
Henry leads Indiana State past Old Dominion 77-36

By AP News

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Henry tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Indiana State to a 77-36 romp over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night.

Cooper Neese topped the Sycamores (3-1) with 17 points. Zach Hobbs added 15 points, while Micah Thomas scored 14.

Jaylin Hunter had seven points and seven rebounds to pace the Monarchs (2-2), but he made just 2 of 11 shots. Mekhi Long added nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

