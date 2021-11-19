Cloudy
Wilson, Freidel lift S. Dakota St. past NAIA Presentation

By AP News

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel scored 14 points apiece and South Dakota State rolled past Presentation 99-62 on Thursday night.

Matt Dentlinger added 12 points, Alex Arians scored 11 and Zeke Mayo 10 for the Jackrabbits.

Denzel McDuffey had 11 points for the NAIA-level Saints. Ian Kelly also scored 11 and Kiegan Phung had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

