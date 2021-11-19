Cloudy
Cone leads N. Arizona over CS Bakersfield 74-64

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cone had 18 points as Northern Arizona beat Cal State Bakersfield 74-64 on Thursday night.

Keith Haymon had 11 points for Northern Arizona (2-2). Nik Mains added 11 points. Ezekiel Richards had 10 points.

Shaun Williams had 16 points for the Roadrunners (1-2). Justin Edler-Davis added 14 points.

Justin McCall, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup led the Roadrunners, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

