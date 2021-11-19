Maye scores 18 to carry NC A&T over Greensboro 77-69

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Maye came off the bench to score 18 points to carry North Carolina A&T to a 77-69 win over Greensboro on Thursday night.

Maye hit 8 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

Marcus Watson had 13 points for North Carolina A&T (1-3), David Beatty scored 10 and Kameron Langley distributed six assists.

Matthew Brown had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Pride.

