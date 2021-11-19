Ferguson scores 15 to carry Colgate over SUNY Poly 97-50

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson had 15 points as Colgate easily defeated SUNY Poly 97-50 on Thursday night.

Keegan Records had 11 points and nine rebounds for Colgate (2-2). Tucker Richardson added 11 points.

Nelly Cummings, the Raiders’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Mitch Kernizan had 11 points for the Wildcats. Jesse O’Dell added 10 points. Josh Ernst had seven rebounds.

