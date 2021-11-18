Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rice lifts Bucknell over Rider 81-74

By AP News

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice tied a career-high 23 points and Bucknell beat Rider 81-74 on Wednesday night.

Andre Screen added 20 points and Malachi Rhodes scored 11 with seven rebounds for Bucknell (1-2).

Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 30 points and had 13 rebounds for the Broncs (2-2). Dimencio Vaughn, whose 16 points per game entering the matchup led Rider, missed all eight of his shot attempts .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 