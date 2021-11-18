Clear
Llewellyn scores 17 to lead Princeton over Marist 80-61

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn had 17 points as Princeton topped Marist 80-61 on Wednesday night.

Ethan Wright had 15 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (3-1). Ryan Langborg added 14 points. Keeshawn Kellman had 11 points.

Jao Ituka had 13 points for the Red Foxes (1-2). Ricardo Wright added 12 points. Samkelo Cele had 10 points.

The Tigers made 13 of 28 3-pointers and shot 54% overall while holding Marist to 36% shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

