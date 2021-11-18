Clear
47.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

De La Rosa leads Columbia past Binghamton 85-77 in OT

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 21 points as Columbia topped Binghamton 85-77 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Josh Odunowo had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for Columbia (1-2). Noah Robledo added 14 points. Zavian McLean had 13 points.

Liam Murphy, who led the Lions in scoring heading into the contest with 14.0 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 29 points for the Bearcats (1-2). George Tinsley added 14 points and five assists. John McGriff had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 