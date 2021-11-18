Hermosa’s double-double leads No. 18 GT women past ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to spark No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 65-42 win over East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Lorela Cubaj, fresh off of joining the 1,000 point club in the previous game, added 12 points. Hermosa grabbed 10 rebounds and Cubaj nine to help the Yellow Jackets to a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a difference of 22-8 on points in the paint.

Georgia Tech (4-0) scored the first 13 points of the game, four by Hermosa. It was 28-13 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half.

The Buccaneers (1-3) made a little run in the third quarter to get within 11 but Sarah Bates hit a 3-pointer and Cubaj had a layup and it was 52-36 entering the fourth.

After getting within 11, ETSU missed eight straight shots and closed the game going 1 of 16.

Jaila Roberts scored 11 points for ETSU. The Buccaneers shot 19% in the second half, 23% for the game.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25