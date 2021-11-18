Partly Cloudy
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Brooks carries UMass Lowell past Central Connecticut 77-53

By AP News

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Max Brooks had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead UMass Lowell to a 77-53 win over Central Connecticut on Wednesday night.

Kalil Thomas had 18 points for UMass Lowell (3-1). Justin Faison added 10 points and Allin Blunt had seven rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-4). Andre Snoddy added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 