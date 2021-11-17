Cloudy
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Butler leads 5 in double figures, UC Irvine routs La Verne

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — JC Butler had 18 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters easily defeated La Verne 100-41 on Tuesday night.

Justin Hohn added 12 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp chipped in 11, Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 10 and Bent Leuchten had 10.

Isaiah Knox had 8 points for the Leopards. John Malone II also had 8 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 