Texas Rio Grande Valley tops Paul Quinn 85-68

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson scored 18 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated Paul Quinn 85-68 on Tuesday night.

Ricky Nelson added 16 points for the Vaqueros, while Marek Nelson chipped in 15.

Mike Adewunmi had 13 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (2-1).

Chris Scaife had 15 points for the NAIA Tigers. Ja’Mare Redus added 10 points.

