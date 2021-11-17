Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 34-7

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert passed for 227 yards and two long touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) defeated Bowling Green 34-7 on Tuesday night.

The RedHawks (6-5) improved to 5-2 atop the East Division of the Mid-American Conference, keeping the pressure on Kent State, which is 4-2 and plays at Akron on Saturday. Miami and Kent State meet on Nov. 27 with a spot in the MAC title game at stake.

After spotting Bowling Green a 7-0 lead on Terion Stewart’s 62-yard run in the first quarter, the RedHawks cashed in on a blocked punt, Gabbert’s 63-yard TD pass to Mac Hippenhammer, and a 1-yard run by Tyre Shelton for a 20-7 lead.

On the first play of the third quarter, Gabbert connected with Jack Sorenson on an 83-yard catch-and-run score. Later in the third, Shelton added a 15-yard touchdown run for the 34-7 lead.

Matt McDonald completed 13 of 28 passes for 108 yards for the Falcons (3-8, 1-6). Nick Mosley ran for 94 yards on 15 carries.

