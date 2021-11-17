Division III Concordia defeats Incarnate Word 82-78

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luis Gonzales, Antoine Henderson and Alexander Estrada scored 16 points apiece as Concordia of Texas narrowly beat Incarnate Word 82-78 on Tuesday night.

Trevon Hester added 15 points for the Tornados. Concordia led by 12 points with just over four minutes left in the game.

Josh Morgan scored a career-high 28 points for the Cardinals (0-3). Drew Lutz added 12 points. Robert Glasper had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com