Papas scores 31 to carry Monmouth over Lehigh 85-75

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 31 points as Monmouth defeated Lehigh 85-75 on Tuesday night.

Walker Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for Monmouth (2-1). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 16 points. Nikkei Rutty had nine rebounds.

Jeameril Wilson tied a career high with 20 points for the Mountain Hawks (0-3). Evan Taylor added 14 points. Marques Wilson had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

