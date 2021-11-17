Light Fog
Green Jr. scores 11 to lift UCF over Jacksonville 63-54

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. had 11 points as Central Florida defeated Jacksonville 63-54 on Tuesday night.

Dre Fuller Jr. had six rebounds for Central Florida (3-0). Darius Perry added six assists.

Tommy Bruner had 13 points for the Dolphins (2-1). Jordan Davis added 13 points. Osayi Osifo had 10 points and seven rebounds.

