Wong makes layup with 0.7 seconds left, helps Miami top FAU

By AP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong made a go-ahead layup with 0.7 seconds left to give Miami a 68-66 victory over Florida Atlantic on Tuesday night.

Charlie Moore hit 1 of 2 free throws with 23.3 seconds left to extend Miami’s lead to 66-61, and FAU guard Bryan Greenlee was fouled at the other end while making a layup at 16.6. Greenlee missed the free throw, but got his own rebound and passed it out to Michael Forrest in the corner for a 3-pointer to tie it at 66.

Miami opted to not to take a timeout. Wong brought the ball up and shook his defender to get inside the lane for a contested finish, and FAU was not able to hit the rim on a heave at the buzzer.

Wong finished with 18 points for Miami (2-1). Kameron McGusty added 14 points and Wooga Poplar 12. Miami had a 10-point lead with 4:23 remaining but only made two field goals the rest of the way.

Forrest scored 21 points for Florida Atlantic (1-2). Alijah Martin had 17.

The Hurricanes are 25-1 all-time against Florida Atlantic, with the lone setback coming in a 74-73 overtime decision on December 3, 2002 in Boca Raton.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

