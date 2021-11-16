Cloudy
53.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Shabazz leads San Francisco over Samford 77-55

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift San Francisco to a 77-55 win over Samford on Monday night.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points and six assists for San Francisco (4-0). Yauhen Massalski added 16 points. Julian Rishwain had 13 points.

Ques Glover scored a career-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Jermaine Marshall added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 