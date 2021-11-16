Cloudy
McEwen scores 21 to carry Weber St. past Duquesne 63-59

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Koby McEwen had 21 points as Weber State narrowly defeated Duquesne 63-59 on Monday night.

Dillon Jones had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Weber State (2-0). Cody Carlson added 10 points. Jamison Overton had three blocks.

Jackie Johnson III had 27 points for the Dukes (1-2). Kevin Easley Jr. added 10 points. Tre Williams had nine rebounds.

Amir Spears, the Dukes’ leading scorer at 16 points per game, scored two points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

