Carter scores 17 to lead Northern Iowa over Dubuque 95-58

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter came off the bench to score 17 points to lift Northern Iowa to a 95-58 win over Dubuque on Sunday.

Carter hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Tywhon Pickford had 13 points for Northern Iowa (1-2). Antwan Kimmons added 13 points. Drew Daniel had 10 points.

Keegan Zimmerman had 10 points for the Spartans.

