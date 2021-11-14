Cloudy
Jones helps No. 16 Florida State women top Milwaukee 79-42

By AP News

TALAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones hit her first three shots and scored 19 points as the No. 16-ranked Florida State women dominated early to defeat Milwaukee 79-42 on Sunday.

Ten players scored for Florida State (2-0) with River Baldwin and Makayla Timpson each adding 12 points and Bianca Jackson 10 with six assists.

The Seminoles led 21-9 after a quarter and shot 59% from the field (34-58) for the game.

Jones finished with 9-of-12 shooting and blocked three shots. Baldwin was 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. FSU dominated the paint, outscoring the Panthers 44-10 inside and controlled rebounds 42-30.

The Seminoles led wire-to-wire and scored 23 fast-break points, using their control of the glass to set the pace.

Sydney Staver scored 13 and Megan Walstad 10 points for Milwaukee (0-3).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

